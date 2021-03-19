This is the conceptual drawing of the multi-use complex to be built by Crowne Pacific Properties to house their offices and 26 units of housing on Pier Street. Image from City of Campbell River Staff Report

New office and housing complex coming to Pier Street

After more than 20 years sitting vacant, lot between Gov’t Wharf and Georgia Quay will be developed

People entering downtown Campbell River along the Old Island Highway will soon be welcomed by a new major development: the new home for the offices of Crowne Pacific Developments and Veyron Properties along with 26 new apartments.

The currently-vacant lot between the Government Wharf and Georgia Quay will soon see the rise of a four-storey, multi-use building made up of two floors of office space with 26 residential units above pending the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy’s approval, which is required due to the potential of contaminated soils on the site from its previous occupant: a gas station and garage over 20 years ago.

The proposal went through the permit approval process at at council’s March 8 meeting, needing only a minor variance to allow the building to have only one loading bay instead of the two normally required for a Commercial-One (C-1) zoned property.

“The ground floor includes 32 parking spaces, a loading bay, secured and public bike parking, office floor area and service rooms,” reads Crowne Pacific’s description of the proposed building. “Landscaping ground floor features include a water feature along the sidewalk at Island Highway and public plaza space, as well as planting along the perimeter of the site including along the seawall to the east.

“The second floor proposes office floor area with roof decks for staff use, residential units, a shared fitness room amenity and café-workspace for the staff with private outdoor space. Level three and four propose residential units, and mechanical rooftop units are located on the roof with screening.”

Council was unanimous in its support for the project.

“I think this is very, very exciting project and I’m very much looking forward to seeing it started,” says Coun. Claire Moglove, who calls it “another game-changer for Campbell River.”

Coun. Charlie Cornfield agreed, saying the last development proposal that came before council had serious problems, but this one is much better.

“The application that came in a number of years ago was looking at underground parking, which would have put it below sea level,” Cornfield says. “In my opinion, this is a development that fits with that neighbourhood and I think will offer outstanding waterfront views.”

“We have been advocating for mixed-use development downtown,” agrees Mayor Andy Adams, “and while this is on the ouskirts, it’s certainly a welcome addition.”

No timeline has been announced for the building’s construction.

