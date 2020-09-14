NIC instructor Jeff Lawrence will be teaching the newly relaunched Education 101 course this fall for students studying to become teachers. Image submitted

New NIC course focuses on presentation skills for future teachers

Education 101 will be delivered digitally

North Island College (NIC) is launching a new course for future teachers and any students interested in honing their presentation skills.

Education 101 is being offered this fall at NIC through digital delivery.

The course explores interpersonal skills to support problem solving, and developing the proficiencies to work with children and adults in one-on-one and group settings.

READ ALSO: NIC leads province in transition to online biology labs

“The course is an introductory communication course for students entering the education stream for elementary and high school,” said instructor Jeff Lawrence. “It’s also a transferable course to VIU.”

NIC has an agreement with VIU specifically for students to start their degrees at NIC and transfer into the third year of VIU’s Bachelor of Education.

Education 101 will benefit not only students pursuing education, but for students in other fields and programs.

“The business courses in particular, they do a lot of presentations and group work,” said Lawrence. “This course allows them to improve those presentation skills and get better feedback from peers.”

This year, students will follow the course virtually through an online video platform. Taking the course online will also allow students to slow down the learning process with two weekly class meetings and completing three speeches, noted Lawrence.

“We will be using Kaltura capture,” said Lawrence. “Students will be recording themselves and doing light editing. We will then send the presentations around the class to be peer reviewed.”

READ ALSO: North Island College launches virtual orientation

The course allows students to expand their confidence through public speaking and creates a good foundation for any career path.

“I love teaching it because I love seeing the students get more confident in this kind of thing over the semester,” said Lawrence. “At first, they might be a little bit wary in the beginning, but it’s great seeing them gain confidence over the course.”

Interested students can register in Education 101 until September 17.

For more information on Education 101 and the VIU Education Pathway, visit www.nic.bc.ca/university-studies.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: North Island College prepares for return of some students this fall

Campbell RiverNIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smoky skies expected to continue throughout Monday
Next story
Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Just Posted

RCMP: Schools and playgrounds are back in full swing so it’s time to slow down

Most school zones are marked for 30km/hr which applies from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

New NIC course focuses on presentation skills for future teachers

Education 101 will be delivered digitally

Relief fund set up for Denman Island firefighter seriously injured in a fall

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Manering suffered a broken back, numerous other injuries

Smoky skies do not deter painters at Campbell River Plein-Air paint out

Sunday’s event dependent on conditions

Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Green party in B.C. set to announce new leader after three-way race

Three candidates are vying for the top job after nine days of online and phone voting

Smoky skies expected to continue throughout Monday

Some rain in the forecast for tonight and tomorrow

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Most Read