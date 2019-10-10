New lights at Maryland/Highway 19A intersection are now operational

A new set of traffic lights at at the Highway 19A and Maryland road intersection is now operational.
The new lights provide a safer way to enter and exit the Maryland area, Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations said in August when work on the lights began.
New signal includes:
· Traffic controller and box
· Bases and poles
· Street name signs
· Traffic signal heads
· LED luminaires
· Accessible pedestrian system
· Pedestrian countdown timers
· Emergency vehicle pre-emption system
Daeco Installations Ltd. was awarded a $137,550 contract to install the new signals and ICBC provided funding assistance of $29,500.