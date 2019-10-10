The new traffic light at the intersection of Highway 19A and Marytland road is now operational. City of Campbell River photo.

New lights at Maryland/Highway 19A intersection are now operational

A new set of traffic lights at at the Highway 19A and Maryland road intersection is now operational.

The new lights provide a safer way to enter and exit the Maryland area, Drew Hadfield, the city’s director of operations said in August when work on the lights began.

New signal includes:

· Traffic controller and box

· Bases and poles

· Street name signs

· Traffic signal heads

· LED luminaires

· Accessible pedestrian system

· Pedestrian countdown timers

· Emergency vehicle pre-emption system

Daeco Installations Ltd. was awarded a $137,550 contract to install the new signals and ICBC provided funding assistance of $29,500.

