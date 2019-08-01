A file photo shows the remains of the MV Pursepa, a 50-foot boat that ran aground in the estuary of the Campbell River 2015 and was abandoned.

New law targeting derelict vessels comes into force

Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act includes hefty fines

A new federal law targeting derelict vessels has come into force.

The Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act prohibits the abandonment of vessels and brings into Canadian law an international convention on the removal of wrecks, according to Transport Canada.

Not complying with the act can result in an administrative penalty of up to $50,000 for individuals or $250,000 for companies and corporations.

Convictions of more serious offenses can lead to fines of up to $1 million for individuals or $6 million for companies or corporations.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said that most owners of vessels are responsible, but the act will hold to account those who aren’t.

READ MORE: Abandoned vessels issue needs concerted, coordinated and legislated response

READ MORE: Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP’s abandoned vessels legislation sinks with secret ballot

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Just Posted

Getting Campbell River schools ready to welcome the kids back in September

Not everyone in the school district gets a couple months off over the summer….

New law targeting derelict vessels comes into force

Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act includes hefty fines

GoFundMe set up for 89-year-old machete attack victim in Courtenay

WARNING: graphic image

Woman charged by Campbell river RCMP with string of property offences

Accused of a string of property crimes in the Campbell River and Courtenay/Comox area since May 15

UPDATE: Minivan and boat towing trailer collide at Highway 19 intersection near Campbell River

Pickup towing a boat trailer struck a minivan turning eastbound

Video: Good Samaritan climbs tall B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Province cracks down on second Victoria Trees Cannabis location, all to close today

Employees terminated, cannabis seized at all locations of popular cannabis dispensary

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Witnesses in trial for alleged killer of Abbotsford police officer didn’t embellish testimony, Crown says

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Most Read