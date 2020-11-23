Brenda Schroeder thought she was reading it wrong when she won $100,000 from a Season’s Greetings Scratch & Win. (Courtesy BCLC)

New home on the agenda after scratch ticket win in Saanich

Victoria woman set to share her $100,000 Season’s Greetings lottery win

One Victoria woman got a cash boost while waiting for her scooter to charge at a Saanich shopping centre.

The Victoria woman bought her tickets at the Tillicum Centre and was waiting for her scooter to charge when she decided to scratch them.

“I had started to scratch my ticket and noticed that I could be a winner, but I decided to scratch the other three first before I went to check them,” Schroeder said. “When I checked the ticket on the self checker, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing … so many zeros on the screen.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was completely shocked.”

Schroeder couldn’t wait to share the good news with her friend, who didn’t believe her at first.

“She was shocked as well, and it was the background noise of all the excitement that made her come to the realization that I was not joking and this was real,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder has plans to put her win towards a new home for her and her grandson, as well as share the rest with her family.

 

