New highway webcams installed on Highway 19 north of Campbell River

View of the south-facing traffic webcam on Highway 19 at Menzies Hill, one of two new cameras installed at that location. Source DriveBC.ca.

New webcams have been installed at Menzies Hill on Highway 19 north of Campbell River, allowing travellers to check conditions before hitting the road.

Views from the new cameras may be accessed on the Drive BC Website. Two cameras have been installed: one facing north and another facing south.

Highway webcams are continually added to Drive BC to provide drivers up-to-the-minute road conditions, helping them plan their trips, and make informed travel decisions, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Numerous factors when planning where to place a new camera, including traffic volume, a history of severe or unpredictable weather, public and stakeholder feedback, and the location of other cameras.

Camera sites must allow for communications with satellites to retrieve images, be safe and accessible for installation and maintenance, be cost efficient, and have existing physical infrastructure, including a lamp standard for mounting, power, heaters, and infrared illumination for the camera’s night vision.

Menzies Hill was selected as the location for the new webcams because in addition to meeting these criteria, it has a clear line of sight to the necessary satellite and a good view of the highway, per the Ministry. The new cameras located about seven kilometers southeast of Roberts Lake and 24 kilometres north of Campbell River, at an elevation around 300 metres.

Along Highway 19 to the north of Campbell River, there are already webcams in service at Roberts Lake, Tsitika (south of Tsitika Mountain), Woss, Port McNeill (east and west), and Port Alice Road.

