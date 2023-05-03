Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano’s shoulders, looking at a giant sea star held by mom Serena at last year’s release day, marking the end of the 2022 Discovery Passage Aquarium season. The aquarium re-opens for the year on May 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

New exhibits, creatures and more on deck for Discovery Passage Aquarium’s 2023 season

Campbell River-based aquarium to open May 20

The Discovery Passage Aquarium is gearing up to open again for the year.

On May 20, the Aquarium opens its doors at 10 a.m., ushering in a new season of discovery.

“This year, the aquarium team has once again invested considerably into aquarium infrastructure to improve upon both the welfare of our aquarium residents and the visitor experience,” a release from the aquarium says. “Visitors can anticipate seeing new exhibits, never before-seen sea creatures, and many familiar faces around the aquarium.”

Also expanded is the nearby Explorer Lab. The Explorer Lab is the ocean-focused learning space which features a full-size classroom and wet-lab. Classes, summer camps and after school programs all make use of the space.

Those interested in assisting as the aquarium gears up for the year, or in helping with one of many citizen science projects and stewardship initiatives can email volunteers@discoverypassageaquarium.ca.

Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano's shoulders, looking at a giant sea star held by mom Serena at last year's release day, marking the end of the 2022 Discovery Passage Aquarium season. The aquarium re-opens for the year on May 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
