Officials with protective suites prepare work around the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Yokohama Port Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. Japan’s health ministry said Monday that about 60 more people on the quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for a new virus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

New coronavirus has infected more than 40,600 people globally

China has 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Monday in Beijing:

— China: 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 36 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 161

— Singapore: 45

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 27

— Malaysia: 18

— Taiwan: 16

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 14

— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 8

— United Arab Emirates: 7

— Canada: 6

READ MORE: Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak
Next story
WFP strike may be nearing its end

Just Posted

WFP strike may be nearing its end

WFP and union representing workers reach tentative collective agreement: WFP

Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen Thursday evening

Artist Robert Bateman draws a throng of fans to Campbell River appearance

Acclaimed wildlife artist Robert Bateman proved to a be a popular draw… Continue reading

Delays expected on Hwy. 28 during road maintenance this week

Emergency rip rap planned between Gold River and Campbell River

White magic in Black Creek: Local Wiccan church congregation seeing growth

North Island woman named high priestess of Aquarian Tabernacle Church of Canada

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Vancouver Island man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

HAPPENING NOW: Activists blockade Highway 19 exit into Courtenay, in support of Wet’suwet’en standoff

A group of K’omoks Territories land and water defenders and concerned Comox… Continue reading

Search for missing Island man called off

Teams combed through 16,000 square kilometres on weekend for Courtenay’s Michael Gazetas

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Canada ready to offer more help to China amid coronavirus outbreak, Trudeau says

Most cases of the new coronavirus are mild, but the respiratory illness can be deadly in some people

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronavirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Seven cases of the virus have also been diagnosed in Canada, four in British Columbia and three in Ontario

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

Most Read