Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

Police said the new allegations surfaced in January 2022

More charges stemming from the sexual abuse of children have been filed against the former chief medical health officer of Interior Health.

A statement from Grande Prairie RCMP said the new charges against Dr. Albert Stefanus de Villiers were filed on Aug. 23 and were alleged to have happened between January 2017 and December 2019. He is charged with invitation to sexual touching, voyeurism and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police said the new allegations surfaced in January 2022 when someone came forward with an additional report of sex offences involving a child. The Grande Prairie Special Investigative Unit conducted the investigation with assistance from Olds RCMP.

While working at Interior Health in June 2021, De Villiers was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference for allegations involving a child between 2018 and 2020 in Grand Prairie. He was Alberta’s north zone lead medical officer at the time. de Villiers is scheduled to stand trial on the original charges in January 2023, in Grand Prairie.

The Kelowna resident has been released on bail with multiple conditions, including avoiding contact with anyone under the age of 16, and will appear next in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on the new charges on Sept. 12.

Breaking News

