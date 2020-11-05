Director Brad Unger (left) was acclaimed as chair at the Nov. 4, 2020 SRD Board meeting, and director Claire Moglove was elected to the vice chair position. Photo supplied by Strathcona Regional District

New chair chosen for SRD board

Out-going director Michele Babchuk had held role, now going to Director Brad Unger

The Strathcona Regional District board has chosen it’s new chair and vice chair.

Director Brad Unger will be stepping in to the chair’s position, which he has held temporarily during previous chair Michele Babchuk’s run in the provincial election. Unger was the vice chair last year and was acclaimed at today’s SRD board meeting.

“It is an honour to be elected by my colleagues to lead the SRD Board and I appreciate the opportunity to advance our strategic initiatives and raise the profile of this organization within our region,” he said.

Director Claire Moglove will be taking over as vice chair. The position of vice chair faced a vote, with director Jim Abram also in the running. Abram wanted to bring an electoral area voice to the executive side of the board, but was beaten in the election by Moglove, who has similar experience as Abram, but advocated for good governance and conflict resolution between the board’s directors.

“I see my role as hopefully being a sounding board to the Chair if issues arise and to work collaboratively with the Chair and our CAO to move and advance the Board’s strategic priorities,” said Moglove. “I’m a big advocate of good governance and look forward to helping in that regard as well.”

The board also nominated director Brenda Leigh as chair of the Vancouver Island Regional Library board and she is going into her third term in the role. Director Gerald Whalley was named as alternate director to that board.

Representatives to the various commissions will be chosen in a future meeting.

