New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

A stretch of Highway 16, also known as the Highway of Tears, will soon be gaining cellular service.

A new Rogers cellphone tower will be constructed along 22 kilometres of the highway, between New Hazelton and Smithers, the province announced Friday, Oct. 26.

Witset, which is comprised of seven First Nation communities, is the only nation in B.C. still without cell service along the northern highway.

The project broke ground in late September, and is expected to be complete in coming months. The cell tower will enable voice, data and text services through high-speed wireless and internet coverage on 4G and LTW networks for Rogers and Fido customers. Meanwhile, customers on other providers will be able to dial 911 at anytime.

The Highway of Tears is a site where many women, mainly Indigenous women, have been murdered or disappeared, along the 720-kilometre route between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

Chastity Davis, chair of the minister’s advisory council on Indigenous women, said cell service will end isolation for women travelling along the highway.

“Better cell phone coverage means women can reach loved ones or emergency services in times of need, and it will create security and reassurance to everyone travelling on Highway 16,” Davis said.

The project is being funded through a $1.2-million grant through the province.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maritime Museum marks 100th anniversary of the ‘Unknown Titanic of the West Coast’
Next story
Islands Trust trustee accused of inappropriate behaviour

Just Posted

NIC Foundation helps record number of students in Campbell River

Nearly 80 NIC students in Campbell River received a record $95,000 in… Continue reading

Revamped Campbell River terminal should protect safety of walk-on passengers, says ferry customer

BC Ferries mulling development options as traffic increases on Campbell River-Quadra Island route

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal 2017 logging train derailment in Woss

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members, injuring two

Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell… Continue reading

RCMP bust results in seizure of cash, drugs and vehicle

24-year-old Campbell River man could be up on trafficking charges

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Islands Trust trustee accused of inappropriate behaviour

Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

A win or tie for Saskatchewan on Saturday would also guarantee the team home-field advantage

Most Read