New blend by West Coast Seeds to bloom in Dr. Bonnie Henry’s name

Cosmo blend designed to attract bees, and marketed with tagline ‘Bee Calm, Bee Kind, Bee Safe’

Next spring, gardens all over the province will be blooming with cosmos honouring Dr. Bonnie Henry.

West Coast Seeds has partnered with a Chilliwack-based marketing studio, We are the Northern, to create a pollinator blend of cosmos, a flower variety, in her name.

We are the Northern has also announced that 100 per cent of proceeds from the Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend sales will be donated to Food Banks Canada.

“The West Coast Seeds giving campaign was created to honour Dr. Henry and all healthcare providers and officials across Canada and support families who face challenges because of the COVID19 pandemic,” a press release states. “We are the Northern assisted in packaging design on the principal display panel (with graphic design and studio photography), as well as captured all of the teaser and campaign photography and videography involved in the campaign.”

Dr. Henry’s catchphrase, “Be Calm, Be Kind, Be Safe,” is the inspiration behind the Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend, turning it to “Bee Calm, Bee Kind, Bee Safe.”

The blend includes snow white, yellow, orange, and pink-bloom cosmos flowers, reflective of Dr. Henry’s personal fashion sense. And it’s designed to be beneficial for bees, fostering crucial natural pollination and mitigating the bee population decline due to pesticide use in the garden.

“We are honoured to have been chosen as the creative partners for such an impactful initiative” said Claire Jensen, Founder of We are the Northern. “Our team strives to collaborate with brands that are doing good for communities across Canada, and so when West Coast Seeds asked for our support on this project, we were ecstatic.”

The collaboration with Food Banks Canada means they can use the partnership to help families, including those who are facing hardships due to the pandemic.

“West Coast Seeds hopes that the Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend will honour hardworking healthcare providers and officials across the country while supporting Canadian families through these challenging times” said West Coast director of finance Aaron Saks.

And yes, the seeds are endorsed by the Provincial Health Officer herself.

“During this time of crisis, many families face significant challenges and more than ever have had to rely on our food banks,” Henry said. “Supporting the food bank is one important way for us to support families during this time of need.”

Finally, they say, gardening is an activity that can help people relax, and promotes positive personal well-being – something that’s needed these day.

To learn more about West Coast Seeds and to support Food Banks of Canada by purchasing the Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend visit www.westcoastseeds.com.

To learn more about the work that We are the Northern does, visit www.wearethenorthern.com.

