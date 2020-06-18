The Island Aurora arrived in Port McNeill on Sunday, June 14. (Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)

New BC Ferry ‘Island Aurora’ starts service off Northern Vancouver Island

Island Aurora will replace the 51-year old Quadra Queen II on Alert Bay-Sointula-Port McNeill run

BC Ferries’ newest vessel, Island Aurora, officially started service June 18 for the Vancouver Island-Cormorant Island-Malcolm Island route.

Island Aurora is the second of a series of hybrid-electric ships designed for future full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding become available. These ships help BC Ferries transition to a lower carbon future.

On board the Island Class, passenger lounges and washrooms are situated on the main deck for easy access. Lounge areas are built for comfort with a variety of seating choices and charging stations for electronics. An overhead sundeck with seating, windbreaks and an accessible washroom provide a comfortable space to sit outdoors. Partial funding for these two vessels was provided by the federal government through the Provincial – Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

Island Aurora replaced the 51-year old Quadra Queen II, which will become a relief vessel in the BC Ferries’ fleet.

BC Ferries originally planned to host a public open house to showcase Island Aurora, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Ferries created a short video with messages from community representatives, so people can take a virtual tour of the ship instead.

