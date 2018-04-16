New Alberta law would allow province to restrict flow of oil and gas

Government would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies on how much product could be shipped

The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to restrict the flow of oil, gasoline and natural gas leaving the province.

Once passed, Marg McCuaig-Boyd would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies and rail operators on how much product could be shipped and when.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

READ MORE: Trans Mountain 'will be built,' Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Violaters would face fines of up to $1 million a day for individuals and $10 million a day for a corporation.

Alberta is locked in a dispute with British Columbia over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline expansion to the West Coast has been approved by the federal government, but B.C. is fighting it in the courts.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is declining to frame the legislation as solely payback to B.C., but she says her government is committed to putting pressure on its western neighbour.

The Canadian Press

