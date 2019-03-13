The Campbell River Airport is set to be the new home of PAL Aerospace, which was recently awarded the aerial surveillance contract for the entire West Coast by the federal government. Mirror File Photo

New airport tenant ‘a huge deal’ for the facility, City of Campbell River: Mayor

PAL Aerospace is relocating its West Coast base of operations to Campbell River

“This is a huge deal.”

That’s how Campbell River mayor Andy Adams sees the announcement of new tenant coming to set up shop at the Campbell River Airport.

PAL Aerospace, which recently won a renewal of its contract from the federal government to provide aerial surveilance of the coastlines of Canada, will base their West Coast operations out of Campbell River going forward, according to a release from the company this week.

“Under the new contract, PAL Aerospace will provide Fisheries and Oceans Canada with service through a combination of Beechcraft King Air B200 medium-range aircraft and Dash 8-100 series long-range aircraft, all associated ground support and other related services,” the release says, adding that PAL’s contract will help the government “monitor domestic and foreign vessel activities and detect potential violations,” as well as help with “pollution surveillance, environmental monitoring, and marine security for a number of other federal departments and agencies.”

Adams made the announcement of Campbell River becoming the company’s new West Coast home at Monday night’s council meeting.

“This is a significant announcement for our airport,” Adams says. “We don’t know the details of everything just yet, but it has the potential to be significant in terms of increasing the amount of activity at the airport. It may also tie in nicely to our request to the Ministry of Forests [Lands and Natural Resource Development] to change our fire tanker base from a seasonal one to a permanent regional one because of the economies of scale available by having similar types of equipment here.”

“This is planes; this is hangars; this is fuel sales; this is huge,” Adams continues, adding that the company was previously operating out of Comox Airport, “but had no room to grow there, so they picked here.”

Adams gives much of the credit for that decision to the city’s decision to offer fuel sales at the airport.

RELATED: CR Airport launches city-owned ject fuel facility

“I really want to send appreciation to those sitting on the Airport Advisory Committe for the work they have been doing with this,” Adams says, particulary “their insistence on getting a dedicated fuel facility at the airport. That was one of the real tipping points that put Campbell River ahead of other communities.”


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.
Next story
Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Just Posted

City of Campbell River to look at heron habitat protection

‘Your actions and policies will decide whether herons will continue to have a home in Campbell River’

New airport tenant ‘a huge deal’ for the facility, City of Campbell River: Mayor

PAL Aerospace is relocating its West Coast base of operations to Campbell River

Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Debt repayment for two hospitals on schedule over 10-year cycle

Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

New proposal for the site is described as ‘more rural in nature’

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Old Hillcrest Chinese Cemetery receives financial support from Island business leader

The 74-year-old cemetery is a Provincial Historic Site and contains 127 Chinese Canadians

Vancouver Island high school student struck by vehicle dies of injuries

Nanaimo high school, B.C. Coroners Service confirm death of teen struck by vehicle March 6

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Most Read