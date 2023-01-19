Const. Wade Tittemore poses in this undated handout photo. Tittemore, who died in an avalanche in southeastern B.C. on Jan. 9, has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication and commitment as an officer. Photo: City of Nelson

Nelson police officer posthumously promoted to detective

Wade Tittemore received the promotion during a funeral service

The Nelson police officer killed in an avalanche earlier this month has been posthumously promoted.

Wade Tittemore, who died Jan. 9 while ski touring north of Nelson, was promoted from constable to detective during a private funeral service Wednesday.

Nelson Police Department Chief Donovan Fisher told the Nelson Star that Tittemore had been working on becoming a detective prior to his death, and “would have been the No. 1 candidate for it once the next position came up.”

Tittemore, 43, worked as an officer with the Calgary Police Service for 11 years before moving to Nelson where he served four years.

The avalanche also critically injured Nelson’s Const. Mathieu Nolet, who is “making incremental progress, but has a long road ahead in his recovery” according to a City of Nelson update issued Tuesday.

An online fundraiser for Tittemore’s wife and two children as well as Nolet had collected over $73,000 as of Thursday.

READ MORE:

Nelson officer killed in avalanche leaves behind wife, 2 young children

PHOTOS: First responders salute convoy returning deceased Nelson officer

