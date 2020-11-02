Neighbours of a proposed four-storey apartment complex slated for the a lot at 3rd Avenue and Island Highway came out in protest Oct. 27 and 28.. The developers were holding an open house at the time. Photo contributed

Neighbours protest proposed apartment building

Neighbours of a proposed four-storey apartment complex slated for a lot at 3rd Avenue and Island Highway came out in protest Oct. 27 and 28.

The property in question is under consideration for rezoning from R-1 (single-family residential) to CD (Comprehensive Development) to accommodate a proposed 60-unit apartment building.

Neighbours have traffic concerns, environmental concerns and infrastructure capacity concerns as well and they have been making their concerns known through last week’s rally and throughout the area there are hand-painted “No Rezone” signs posted in yards from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue and all the way from the highway up to Alder Street.

Previously, development planning supervisor for the City of Campbell River, Andy Gaylor, said “Right now, city staff are looking at the technical merits of the application at a staff level. We work through some issues with the developer, at which point we would take it before council for first and second reading, and if council wants to see it move forward, then a public hearing would be scheduled.”

Those readings and hearing have not been set yet. Watch the Campbell River Mirror and www.campbellrivermirror.com for more.

Right: Representatives from WestUrban Developments, Cameron Salisbury, Sarah Alexander and Terry Hoff held an open house on the property while neighbours held a rally. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell river Mirror

