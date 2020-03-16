Nearly 40-year-old temperature record broken in Campbell River

-7.5 C now coldest temperature on record for March 16

A 38-year-old temperature record was broken in the Campbell River area on March 16, 2020. The coldest temperature recorded on this day since 1958 is now -7.5 C. Pixabay image

A 38-year-old temperature record was broken this morning in the Campbell River area.

The previous low for March 16 of -6 C was recorded in 1982. It fell this morning when the temperature was recorded at -7.5 C.

Environment Canada said a “modified arctic airmass” is enveloping the province, which caused a handful of other low temperature records to fall.

In the Port Hardy area, a new low record of -4.7 C was set. The old record of -2.7 C was set in 1982.

Campbell River area temperature records have been kept since 1958.

