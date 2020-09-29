BC Liberal Party leader Andrew Wilkinson addresses the media in Campbell River on Sept. 29, 2020. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

NDP solution to homelessness is to ‘warehouse’ people: BC Liberal leader

Andrew Wilkinson made a campaign stop in Campbell River and was asked about homelessness

The BC NDP’s solution for people experiencing homelessness is to warehouse them, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said in Campbell River Tuesday, Sept. 29.

“What we’re seeing with the NDP is a devotion to housing first where they simply warehouse people,” Wilkinson said during a campaign stop in the central Island city.

Wilkinson was asked what the Liberals would do about homelessness in light of the NDP government’s actions in Campbell River and the Comox Valley where it has been buying up hotels and other buildings and started construction of a supportive living facility to address the homelessness situation in Campbell River.

RELATED: Province to build new 50-unit supportive housing project in Campbell River

“This is a major issue that is not being properly addressed,” Wilkinson said.

People dealing with homelessness are not being provided with the necessary supports, he said, and what has resulted is “people spilling out onto the streets.”

RELATED: Mayor and council seek short term solutions to unruly behaviour downtown

Wilkinson was in Campbell River to tout the BC Liberals’ proposal to eliminate the PST for a year to stimulate the economy.

RELATED: B.C. VOTES 2020: B.C. Liberals vow to eliminate sales tax for a year

When asked about how long it would take a BC Liberal government to address homelessness situations in urban centres, like the tent city in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park that was generating a protest rally later the same day, Wilkinson said the situation in the Strathcona neighbourhood was “shocking” and “appalling” for homeowners and families living nearby.

“Their school is about to receive a security fence to keep the children safe,” Wilkinson said.

There are stories of someone chasing people down the street with a chainsaw and last week it was the discovery of a loaded assault rifle in an alley-way.

“This has got to stop,” Wilkinson said. “We’ve got to re-establish some sense of order in our society. People have to be able to live peacefully.”

Wilkinson said people are “under seige” in their own communities but he did not provide details at this press conference about what the Liberals would do about the situation.

RELATED: Campbell River restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

