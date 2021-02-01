NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The federal NDP says it raised $2.5 million in the final three months of 2020, allowing it to pay off the last of its campaign debt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The federal NDP says it raised $2.5 million in the final three months of 2020, allowing it to pay off the last of its campaign debt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP raises $2.5 million in latest quarter, slaying 2019 campaign debt

The figure comes as all federal parties gear up for a potential election this year

The federal NDP says it raised $2.5 million in the final three months of 2020, allowing it to pay off the last of its campaign debt.

The figure comes as all federal parties gear up for a potential election this year.

The cash haul last quarter makes up more than 40 per cent of the $6.1 million raised by New Democrats throughout 2020.

The party says it still has more than $1 million in its coffers after slaying the hefty $10-million debt from its 2019 election campaign.

The Conservatives say they raised more than $7.6 million from October to December, and the Bloc Québécois registered more than $961,000 in contributions.

Parties’ latest quarterly financial returns are due for submission to Elections Canada today.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ndp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Questions remain over Canada’s vaccination drive amid delays and fresh applications
Next story
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Just Posted

The Masters home burned down on Jan. 10. Malcolm Masters has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of tearing down the structure and cleaning up the property. Photo supplied by Malcolm Masters
GoFundMe started to help victims of Campbell River house fire

Home had been in family since late 1950s

Lawyer Matthew Voell presents Section 100 of the Community Charter, which defines conflicts of interest during his defence of Director Noba Anderson to the SRD Board on Jan. 27. Photo courtesy Youtube
SRD holds hearing on potential disqualification of Cortes director

Anderson allegedly used inside information and influence as director on personal matter

Cash and drugs were seized in a recent warrant execution by Campbell River’s Street Crimes Unit. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP
Cash and drugs seized from Campbell River apartment

Street Crimes Unit executed warrant on Jan. 28

The Canadian Hydrographic Survey Launch, Shoal Seeker, is equipped with a multi-beam echo sounder and laser scanner that scientists used to determine the amount of sediment added by the November 2020 Bute Inlet landslide. Photo supplied by Natural Resources Canada
Federal scientists eye Bute Inlet for research potential

NRCan scientists spent six days in inlet to measure sediment moved by Nov. 2020 landslide

A rendering of the social housing project planned for 580 Dogwood Street. Illustration courtesy BC Housing
Campbell River affordable housing project named by incoming residents

Q’waxsem place means ‘Dogwood tree’ in Laichwiltach language

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

(Black Press Media files)
Host arrested, attendees fined $17K after alleged party in Vancouver penthouse

More than 70 people were issued fines for breaking COVID rules

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey RCMP officer arrested, criminal investigation launched

BC RCMP say officer was suspended, but are not releasing details of allegations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53), Nils Hoglander (36) and Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate Hoglander’s goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canucks extend win streak to 4 after grounding Jets 4-1

Vancouver ends 10-game losing skid against Winnipeg

Most Read