NDP leader’s campaign to touch down on central Vancouver Island Thursday

On Thursday, New Democrat Party leader Jagmeet Singh (centre) will join Courtenay-Alberni candidate Gord Johns (left) and North Island-Powell River candidate Rachel Blaney for a campaign stop in the two ridings. File photo supplied

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make a campaign stop in central Vancouver Island this week.

Singh will join local NDP candidates Rachel Blaney (North Island – Powell River) and Gord Johns (Courtenay – Alberni) on Thursday to make a policy announcement in Campbell River, followed by a roundtable with local residents in Courtenay and a stop to meet with people in Parksville later in the day.

“For too long, Liberal and Conservative governments have been making life easier for the rich, and harder for everybody else,” Singh says in a press release. “People up and down Vancouver Island work hard and they tell me they just want a government that treats them fairly and has the courage to do what’s right.”

The NDP says its campaigns in North Island – Powell River and Courtenay – Alberni are focusing on the NDP’s New Deal for People that the party says invests in services people need, makes life more affordable and fights the climate crisis.

“We’re on the side of everyday families and seniors worried about making ends meet,” Singh says. “A New Democrat government will bring more affordable housing to Vancouver Island and expand our healthcare system immediately with pharmacare and dental coverage so people can use their health card instead of their credit card for the help they need.”