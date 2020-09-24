NDP critic accuses federal Liberals of ignoring veterans

The Trudeau Liberals have made a lot of empty promises in their throne speeches but, yesterday, they didn’t even bother to mention Canada’s veterans or the help and support they need and deserve.

“Veterans are so far down this government’s list of priorities they didn’t even mention them in the speech that was over an hour long,” said NDP Critic for Veterans, Rachel Blaney, in a press release. “Our service men and women give so much for this country. They are there when we need them, whether it’s helping to keep our loved ones safe in long-term care homes during a pandemic or supporting our allies over-seas. Our veterans deserve much better from this government.”

Canadian veterans have been struggling to access support from Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) who are chronically understaffed and underfunded. Vets often face considerable delays when trying to get their disability benefits, help with homelessness, or mental health services.

During the pandemic, many of the organizations that help veterans in the community had a hard time staying open and received little or no support from the government to continue their important work filling gaps in services VAC can’t provide.

“When Erin O’Toole was the Minister of Veterans Affairs under Stephen Harper, the Liberals joined New Democrats in opposing their deep cuts, but now that they have the opportunity to do more, they are ignoring veterans’ needs,” said Blaney. “Our veterans have been ignored and abandoned by the Harper Conservatives and now by the Liberals – it’s unacceptable. Our veterans stepped up to serve our country. We need the government to stand up for them.”

RELATED: MP Blaney builds a home fort in her office in support of Military Families

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends
Next story
Island RCMP remind drivers not to text after 19 tickets handed out in 90 minutes

Just Posted

Neighbours concerned about proposed apartment complex on Island Highway

City says it’s early in the process, still, and residents will ‘absolutely’ have their concerns heard

NDP critic accuses federal Liberals of ignoring veterans

The Trudeau Liberals have made a lot of empty promises in their… Continue reading

Tour de Rock rolls through Campbell River

Rain and pandemic not enough to stop ride

Art+Earth Festival gets growing this weekend

Find out what events are in-person and what’s happening online

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Island RCMP remind drivers not to text after 19 tickets handed out in 90 minutes

The $368 fines were handed out Tuesday on Norwell Drive and Old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Three years for serial bank robber who hit southern Vancouver Island branch

Lucas Bradwell was wanted for robberies in Abbotsford, Sidney and Vancouver

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, but it didn’t happen

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

Most Read