The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

  • Mar. 17, 2020 9:34 a.m.
  • News

National Parks and national historic sites will be suspending all visitor services tomorrow, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today speaking from self-isolation at home.

He continued that Canadians should do what they can to “lighten the load” to the country’s health care workers by social distancing and not gathering in groups of more than 50 people.

There are 48 national parks in Canada, including seven in B.C. and 970 national historic sites, of which 90 are also in this province.

The B.C. locations include:

  • Glacier National Park
  • Gulf Islands National Park Reserve
  • Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, and Haida Heritage Site
  • Kootenay National Park
  • Mount Revelstoke National Park
  • Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
  • Yoho National Park

Meanwhile, B.C. Parks remain open.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

READ MORE: Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

The closure of all visitor services at all national parks and historic sites is to help “flatten the curve” he said.

This comes after the government announced Canada will be shutting its border to non-citizens looking to enter, with some exceptions. The border will be shut starting today.

Tomorrow Trudeau said he will make more “major announcements” regarding economic actions to support Canadians during coronavirus.

This morning, Ontario declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, mandating the closure of all restaurants and bars.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.
Next story
People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Just Posted

Stopping the spread of COVID-19

A rundown of the symptoms, what to do, when, and other science-based information on COVID-19

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Nearly 40-year-old temperature record broken in Campbell River

-7.5 C now coldest temperature on record for March 16

UPDATE: Campbell River restaurants ‘thinking outside the dining room’ in response to COVID-19

OX Chophouse, Daves’ Bakery close sit-in dining room and switching to take-out service

NIC transitioning to ‘alternate delivery methods’

Campuses remain open; more counselling services available

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

Doctors to be paid for ‘virtual care’ services online

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Most Read