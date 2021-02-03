Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 while talking about the lottery with her sister

Myrna Jansen matched five out of six numbers and the bonus number playing BC/49

Myrna Jansen of Nanaimo matched five out of six numbers and the bonus number in the Dec. 23 BC/49 draw. (Photo submitted)

A Nanaimo woman scored a $75,000 BC/49 win while talking to her sister about that night’s lottery draw.

Myrna Jansen matched five out of six numbers and the bonus number in the Dec. 23 draw.

“It feels incredible, unbelievable,” she said in a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release.

She was on the phone with her sister when she found out she’d won.

“We call each other on draw nights to review the numbers,” Jansen said. “At first I thought I had matched five out of six numbers and won $750 and was happy with that. Then my sister asked if I had the bonus number and said ‘I won $75,000!’ I could not believe it.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Woodgrove Centre’s lottery kiosk.

Jansen said she likes visiting casinos and hopes to travel to locations in Kamloops, Kelowna and Penticton when it’s safe to do so.

