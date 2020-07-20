Delores Kachanoski of Nanaimo,won $75,000 in a Lotto Max lottery draw last month. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max

Delores Kachanoski bought her winning ticket at Petro-Canada in south Nanaimo

A woman from Nanaimo will be checking out the best campsites thanks to a recent lottery win.

Delores Kachanoski won $75,421 in the June 12 Lotto Max draw. Kachanoski was at the South Parkway Petro-Canada picking up a few things when she decided to purchase the ticket, according to a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release issued Monday, July 20.

Kachanoski was sitting on her porch enjoying her morning coffee when she learned she was a winner after checking her numbers on the BCLC Lotto app.

“I thought at first I had only won $1,000,” said Kachanoski in the press release. “I decided to confirm the win and it showed I had won $75,000.”

Kachanoski said she plans to use her winnings to purchase an RV for her and her family to go camping.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Recent university grad from Nanaimo wins $250,000 playing online slots

READ ALSO: Nanaimo mom will celebrate 40th in style after $500,000 lotto win


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nations, regional district to roll out tsunami mapping project

Just Posted

Vancouver Island First Nations, regional district to roll out tsunami mapping project

The long overdue survey along the northwest coast of the Island will provide data to chalk out emergency planning for communities at risk

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

GALLERY: Low tide delights tidepoolers at Willow Point Reef

0.5 metre low tide reveals plenty of ocean critters

Pier Street Farmer’s Market ‘exceeding expectations’ at new Cedar Street location

Market had to re-locate from usual Pier Street location to allow for physical distancing

Injured dog and hiker rescued from Strathcona Park

Pair had been hiking Flower Ridge trail

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max

Delores Kachanoski bought her winning ticket at Petro-Canada in south Nanaimo

Dead black bear washes up on Thetis Island

Conservation officer determines it had been in the ocean for a long time

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Most Read