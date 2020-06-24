Nanaimo’s Amanda Lauer won $250,000 playing online slots at PlayNow.com. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo woman wins $250,000 playing online slots

Amanda Lauer lines up the symbols on the Bonanza game

A Nanaimo woman can pay off her student loans and have plenty left over after hitting the jackpot playing online slots.

According to a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release, Amanda Lauer won $250,000 playing the Bonanza game on PlayNow.com a few days before her birthday. She had won free spins playing Bonanza, used those up, decided to try a few more, and saw the symbols line up for her.

“I had realized I was a winner, but I didn’t realize it was that much,” says Lauer. “I just looked at my screen and it took a few extra seconds to really process. I went downstairs to tell my dad and I think we were both really shocked.”

Lauer will use some of her winnings on a down payment of a house, the release notes, and the recent university grad will be able to pay off her student loans and set out on a career in social services with greater financial freedom.

“It’s huge to come out of university with no student debt, and it really takes some of that stress off your shoulders. I know $250,000 won’t last a lifetime but I do feel blessed at this moment,” she said.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: $1-million lotto winner from Nanaimo wants a deluxe fridge

READ ALSO: Nanaimo mom will celebrate 40th in style after $500,000 lotto win


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Just Posted

Elk Falls suspension bridge area to re-open July 1

Campbell River Hydroelectric Facilities Discovery Centre to follow suit in early July

Mt. Washington opens Island’s longest zip line

Chair lifts start spinning again Saturday, June 27 for opening day of… Continue reading

Intensify and diversify to improve housing in Campbell River – report

More diverse housing should help alleviate some of Campbell River’s growing pains

First Nation announces Gold River boat ramp open to B.C. visitors from June 26

The Muchalaht boat launch, the main access point to Nootka Sound and Muchalat Inlet waters, opens after COVID-19 hiatus

Vehicle crashes into semi on Dogwood Street

The front end of a mini-van was crumpled in a collision with… Continue reading

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Only 20% of B.C. workers feel ‘very comfortable’ returning to work during pandemic: poll

Only 13 per cent of workers would choose to be in the office now, Insights West poll suggested

Nanaimo woman wins $250,000 playing online slots

Amanda Lauer lines up the symbols on the Bonanza game

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Most Read