Nanaimo woman wins $250,000 playing online slots

A Nanaimo woman can pay off her student loans and have plenty left over after hitting the jackpot playing online slots.

According to a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release, Amanda Lauer won $250,000 playing the Bonanza game on PlayNow.com a few days before her birthday. She had won free spins playing Bonanza, used those up, decided to try a few more, and saw the symbols line up for her.

“I had realized I was a winner, but I didn’t realize it was that much,” says Lauer. “I just looked at my screen and it took a few extra seconds to really process. I went downstairs to tell my dad and I think we were both really shocked.”

Lauer will use some of her winnings on a down payment of a house, the release notes, and the recent university grad will be able to pay off her student loans and set out on a career in social services with greater financial freedom.

“It’s huge to come out of university with no student debt, and it really takes some of that stress off your shoulders. I know $250,000 won’t last a lifetime but I do feel blessed at this moment,” she said.

