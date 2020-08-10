Debra Allen of Nanaimo won $500,000 playing Lotto Max. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo woman will buy ‘supersonic’ hair dryer after $500,000 lotto win

Debra Allen won $500,000 in July 28 Lotto Max draw

A Nanaimo woman can afford to spend on her coiffure after winning half a million dollars playing the lottery.

Debra Allen was one of two ticket holders in B.C. to match a set of seven numbers as one of the ‘Maxmillion’ prizes in the July 28 Lotto Max draw.

According to a press release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Allen says she’s had her eye on a premium ‘supersonic’ hair dryer.

“I’m going to call my hairdresser right away and order one,” she said.

Allen bought her winning ticket at Super Save Gas on Bowen Road. She scanned her ticket during a coffee break at work and her co-workers were there to learn immediately of her big win.

“They all started jumping up and down,” she said. “I guess I was in shock because my face was just blank.”

With travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Allen will put the bulk of her winnings into savings for her upcoming retirement with her spouse. She’s been looking at RVs, as camping on Vancouver Island is a favourite pastime.

“I always dreamed of winning,” Allen said. “It is really hard to fathom that it’s real.”

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman wins $75,000 playing Lotto Max


gambling

