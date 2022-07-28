The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo woman charged with the murder of her ex-boyfriend denied bail

Paris Jayanne Laroche appeared by video for hearing in B.C. Supreme Court

The woman charged in connection with the death of a missing Nanaimo man will remain in jail.

Paris Jayanne Laroche, 26 when she was arrested in March, faces charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains in the case of Sidney Joseph Mantee, 32, who was reported missing in fall 2020. A hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo was held July 19 in front of Justice Elizabeth McDonald, who denied Laroche’s request for bail Thursday, July 28.

Evidence presented at the hearing, including McDonald’s reasons, is under a publication ban. Nick Barber and Sabrina Avery represented Crown counsel and Robin Young appeared via video on behalf of Glen Orris, Laroche’s legal counsel.

Laroche appeared by video.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release in Oct. 2020 asking for the public’s help in finding Mantee, who had not been seen since March of that year.

A preliminary inquiry, to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial, is scheduled for January.

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP hope public can help find Sidney Mantee


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtBreaking NewsCourtmurder

Previous story
Hawaii pair accused of conspiracy, taking IDs of dead babies

Just Posted

Spirit Square was the site of an earlier city attempt to deal with downtown businesses’ concern about inappropriate behaviour downtown. The glass roof was removed, discouraging people form congregating. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
City scraps social services bylaw; seeks a new approach to unruly behaviour downtown

The Kusha’s backyard at Camp 5: Jenny Fossum, Pat Baynon, Margaret Laird, and Gertie Kusha in the Kusha’s backyard at Bloedel, Stewart and Welch Camp 5. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.
Memories of Camp 5 – lunch, life and love in Campbell River area logging camps

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma

The Splash Park near the Sportsplex. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
City of Campbell River extends outdoor pool, splash park hours to help residents deal with heat