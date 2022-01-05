Nanaimo’s Johanna Rossetto won $500,000 playing the Lotto Max Extra in the fall and B.C. Lottery Corporation announced her win this week. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo woman announced as $500,000 Lotto Max winner

Johanna Rossetto won playing the Extra in a draw this past fall

A Nanaimo woman can take a “shopping trip of a lifetime” after winning half a million dollars playing Lotto Max.

Johanna Rossetto won $500,000 playing the Extra in an Oct. 29 Lotto Max draw, but B.C. Lottery Corporation just announced Rossetto’s big win this week.

She purchased her winning ticket at the Quality Foods on Bowen Road. She saw that she had winning numbers, and confirmed the win by scanning her ticket at her local grocery store.

“My husband was the first person I told … then we shared the news that I won with our kids, my sisters and friends. They were all very excited for me,” Rossetto said.

She is planning a shopping trip to buy a new wardrobe, wants a new car, and will also put some money toward helping her family.

