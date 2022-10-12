A victim of crime in Nanaimo couldn’t even get out of his driveway to go on trip before a thief stole his luggage. (News Bulletin file photo)

A victim of crime in Nanaimo couldn’t even get out of his driveway to go on trip before a thief stole his luggage. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo traveller trying to pack for trip has luggage stolen from driveway

Nanaimo RCMP remind residents not to leave items unattended

A trip got off to a rough start for a man who didn’t even get out of his driveway before his luggage was stolen in Nanaimo.

Two pieces of luggage were taken at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 3 from a driveway on Wellesley Avenue.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the owner of the bags told police he was loading his vehicle for a trip when he briefly left the bags in his driveway unattended. When he returned the bags were gone, though one of them was found a short distance away.

The other travel bag, which wasn’t found, contained clothing, a laptop and a toiletry bag.

“This was a crime of opportunity,” noted RCMP. “Unfortunately, given the rise in petty crime, nothing of value can be left unattended for any period of time.”

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-34932.

READ ALSO: Boat stolen from tennis club in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsunsolved crimes

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
75% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.
Next story
B.C. sheriff points to staff shortages, guard apathy for drugs in prisons

Just Posted

Quadra Island RCMP are looking for Wayne Samuel Lewis. Contact 250-285-3631 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 if you have seen him. Photo contributed
Quadra Island RCMP seeking whereabouts of Wayne Samuel Lewis

Campbell River Chef Jade Berg stars in the new series Chefs Vs. Wild, which was filmed on Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Hulu
Campbell River chef takes on the wild for Disney+ series

One local business is in support of the Dahl, et. al., group of city council candidates and is urging passersby to vote for them. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Group of six ‘like-minded’ city council candidates agree to work together on certain issues

The Strathcona Gardens is one of the recreation facilities operated by the Strathcona Regional District. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD asking for public input about regional recreation