Police in Nanaimo found drugs, replica firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia when they pulled over a vehicle Jan. 19. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP pull over vehicle, seize crystal meth, crack cocaine, replica guns

Drugs had street value of $40,000, say police

Nanaimo RCMP pulled over a car to find drugs, cash, replica weapons and drug paraphernalia.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the vehicle was pulled over by Nanaimo RCMP’s street crime and community response unit members Jan. 19 at about 4:30 p.m. when they spotted a man who they suspected didn’t have a driver’s licence and who was in the company of three people known to be associated to the drug trade.

Upon pulling over the vehicle, police found 10 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 149 prescription pills, 500 millilitres of GHB, $385 in Canadian cash, four cell phones, a digital scale and five replica firearms.

The total estimated street level value of the drugs is $40,000, say police.

All occupants were released from the scene pending analysis of the items seized and approval of charges, the release noted. RCMP have been contacted for updated information on the status of the case.

READ ALSO: Bomb, guns, drugs found after Nanaimo RCMP pull over uninsured vehicle


