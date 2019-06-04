Nanaimo RCMP investigate related reports of unwanted sexual touching

Suspect grabbed the buttocks of two different women in 10-minute span on Bowen Road

Police in Nanaimo are investigating two incidents of women having their buttocks grabbed as they walked on Bowen Road.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release Tuesday, the women were touched by an unidentified man within a 10-minute time span at about 11:30 a.m. on May 27.

The first incident happened when a 21-year-old woman was crossing the intersection at Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent and the second incident involved a mother, 32, pushing her baby in a stroller on Bowen Road near Island Diesel Way and a man walked by, grabbed her buttocks and then ran northbound along Bowen.

Both women were able to provide police with a description of their assailants. The suspect of the first incident was described as possibly indigenous or Spanish, about 5 -foot-6, with a slim build, short hair and brown eyes and wearing brown pants and light-coloured shirt. He was also carrying a black backpack with a diamond on it. The second description is also of a man with short black hair, possibly of indigenous or Spanish descent and wearing a white t-shirt, tan khaki pants and carrying a black backpack.

“The descriptions are similar enough to lead investigators to believe both incidents were carried out by the same individual,“ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

The investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information on either of these two incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.


