Nanaimo RCMP arrested a man who was caught on security camera breaking into a downtown business. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a man who was caught on security camera breaking into a downtown business. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP chase down break-in suspect, find him hiding under vehicle

Suspect arrested after early-morning break-in at Terminal Avenue business

A break-in suspect was found hiding under a vehicle after a short chase in downtown Nanaimo last week, and was arrested.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for property crime-related offences after an early morning break-and-enter at a commercial property. According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at a business in the 100 block of Terminal Avenue.

Officers were dispatched when the business owner reported seeing an unknown person inside his compound. It appeared from CCTV footage that the individual was trying to steal various items.

When police arrived, they noticed that the surrounding chain link fence had been cut and a few minutes later, officers saw the suspect fleeing on foot, which resulted in a short foot chase. The suspect was eventually arrested after he was found hiding under a parked vehicle.

He was taken into police custody and faces charges of break-and-enter, mischief, possession of break-in tools, and failing to comply with release conditions. His first court appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo is scheduled for May 9.

“With the help of updated CCTV cameras and a diligent, quick-thinking property owner, our officers were able to solve this break-and-enter and prevent the loss of potentially thousands of dollars in merchandise,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

READ ALSO: Crossbow-wielding Nanaimo man arrested for alleged robbery downtown


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMPtheft

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada banning video app TikTok on government-issued mobile devices
Next story
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back ‘ill-timed’ lobster tweet: documents

Just Posted

An afternoon sinkhole developed over Passage View Dr. on Feb. 27. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Afternoon Sinkhole opens up in Campbell River neighbourhood

The Coldest Night of the Year lived up to its name this year. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Coldest Night of the Year lives up to its name

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Drones, Suspended drivers and impaired vehicles: Quadra Island Crime Report

Jack Rogers looks on as the model trains go by at this year’s Model Train exhibit at the Museum at Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
There’s just something about trains