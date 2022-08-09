Nanaimo man wins ‘life-changing’ $1 million playing Lotto 6/49

A Nanaimo man is a newly minted millionaire and has started planning dream vacations.

James Honeyman won $1 million playing Lotto 6/49’s July 23 draw, announced a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release this week.

Honeyman purchased his ticket via PlayNow.com. He checked his ticket using his phone app early on a Sunday morning and saw the prize amount pop up, “which was unbelievable.”

He and his wife are planning to travel to some dream destinations including a luxury cruise through the Panama Canal. Honeyman said the win is life-changing.

“It means my wife and I can enjoy our retirement and go on trips we’ve always wanted to take,” he said.

