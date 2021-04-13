A Nanaimo man will serve nine months in jail for the sexual assault of a young girl he admitted to having committed more than 40 years ago. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Nanaimo man will serve nine months in jail for the sexual assault of a young girl he admitted to having committed more than 40 years ago. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo man sentenced for sexually abusing girl more than 40 years ago

Man, now 71, gets nine-month sentence for abuse of friend’s daughter

A 71-year-old Nanaimo man has been sentenced to nine months in jail for sexually assaulting a girl more than 40 years ago.

The sentencing, handed down in provincial court in Nanaimo on April 8, was for an offence committed sometime between Sept. 1, 1978 and June 30, 1979, according to court documents, when the victim was nine or 10 years old and the accused was 28 or 29, following an evening when the accused had spent an evening partying with the girl’s family.

The accused – referred to as J.O.B.B. in court documents due to a publication ban – pleaded guilty to the offence in 2019. After a complaint was filed with police that year, the accused stated to police that he recalled touching the girl inappropriately.

In his remarks, Judge Brian Harvey noted from the victim’s impact statement that she appeared “deeply impacted” by what had been done to her.

“She is tired of revisiting and remembering the hurt. She still has feelings of guilt or self-harm. She unfortunately relives the trauma from these incidents involving the accused. She is still terrified and anxious when she sees the accused in public,” the judge said.

The victim seeks $28,100 in restitution for costs of treatment, medication, missed work and counselling, which the judge left to be dealt with as a civil action.

The Crown, stressing the seriousness of the matter, had sought a 12-month prison sentence and two years of probation. The defence sought a suspended sentence, but failing that, a jail sentence of 30 to 60 days to be served intermittently.

Judge Harvey, noted the mitigating factors in the case, which included information that the accused had himself been sexually abused leading to drug and alcohol abuse, a guilty plea that spared witnesses from having to testify, and the accused’s expression of remorse.

But Harvey also wrote that he found the accused to be morally culpable.

“There is no question in my mind that he knew that he was dealing with a very young … girl at the time of this offence. At that time he was a full-grown adult,” the judge said.

Harvey handed down a sentence of nine months in jail, followed by two years of probation with conditions that include no direct or indirect contact with the victim. He also cannot go to any public park, swimming area, community centre or playground where persons under 16 are present, nor communicate with anyone under 16. He must provide a DNA sample and register as a sex offender for 10 years.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old

READ ALSO: Man accused of molesting child while playing computer game found not guilty


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

child abuseCourtsex assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tenants disappear in the night leaving Okanagan home trashed with junk, feces
Next story
Terry Fox’s legacy of resilience resonates during COVID-19 crisis, says brother

Just Posted

Bill C-283 would establish a National Food Waste Awareness Day. File photo
Anti-Food Waste bill introduced by North Island-Powell River MP

Bill would establish awareness day, ask Minister of Agriculture to work towards ending food waste

This 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen from Black Creek Motors at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, April 11. Photos via blackcreekmotors.com
VIDEO: Thieves steal truck from Black Creek car lot by towing it away

Have you seen a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 in your neighbourhood in… Continue reading

Police pup in training: Nugget. RCMP photo
Police Service Dog Nugget gets golden opportunity to learn with veteran Gator

Newest recruit to train with Campbell River RCMP service dog and handler

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Man arrested after firearm pointing incident on Campbell River street

Campbell River RCMP have arrested a local man following a firearms pointing… Continue reading

FILE - This Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, file photo shows the dashboard of the Tesla Model X car, at the company's headquarters in Fremont, Calif. Newer cars that connect to the internet are capable of collecting vast amounts of data about their drivers. Tesla Motors has used data to reveal, sometimes within hours of a crash, how fast the driver was going and whether or not the company’s semi-autonomous Autopilot system was engaged. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Test of vehicle’s self drive features results in being mistaken for impaired driving

Campbell River RCMP warn busy roadway no place to check out a vehicle’s new features

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Guinevere, lovingly referred to by Jackee Sullivan and her family as Gwenny, is in need of a gynecological surgery. The family is raising money to help offset the cost of the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley lizard’s owners raise funds for gynecological surgery

The young reptile is scheduled for operation on Tuesday

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. NDP ministers defend ‘air tax,’ latest COVID-19 business aid

Empty home tax doesn’t apply to businesses, but space above them

In Ontario, COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been set up at local mosques. (Submitted photo: Rufaida Mohammed)
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Muslim community ‘strongly’ encouraging people to get their shot, whether or not during Ramadan

A vehicle that was driven through the wall of a parkade at Uptown Shopping Centre and into the nearby Walmart on April 9 was removed through another hole in the wall later that night. (Photo via Saanich Police Department and Ayush Kakkar)
Police: mental health crisis likely in car driven through Saanich Walmart wall

Man in his early 20s drove through a parkade wall, no serious injuries reported

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
100+ international travellers who landed in B.C. refused to quarantine

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it issued $3,000 violation tickets to each

Most Read