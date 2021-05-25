Nanaimo man arrested for multiple indecent exposures near Victoria park

Victoria police arrested a Nanaimo man Monday night after he was seen twice committing an indecent act while naked near Beacon Hill Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man seen performing an indecent act in public on two occasions was arrested by Victoria police early Tuesday morning.

The first time, residents of an apartment building in the 1000-block of Pendergast Street caught the man on video as he performed an act while naked outside their building on the evening of May 24. Police were called to the scene and, although the man had already left, were able to identify him from his distinctive tattoos, captured in the residents’ video.

On Monday just before 10 p.m., officers were called to Beacon Hill Park near the Mile 0 monument for another report of a naked man performing an indecent act. Police briefly observed the man, recognized him as the same person from the initial incident and called for additional officers.

Before those officers arrived, the man fled the area. Police located and arrested him early Tuesday morning, just after 2 a.m. The man, a Nanaimo resident, was transported to cells and released with conditions, pending a future court date.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

