Nanaimo lotto player wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

‘MaxMillions’ prize the biggest payout as no one won the jackpot in the Aug. 2 draw

A lottery player in Nanaimo is an instant millionaire after winning one of the ‘MaxMillions’ prizes in last night’s Lotto Max draw.

No one won the $50-million jackpot in the Aug. 2 draw, so the $1-million ticket sold in Nanaimo was the night’s top prize.

The winning numbers for the Nanaimo MaxMillions ticket, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation website, are 6, 7, 14, 21, 22, 37, 47.

