A young turkey vulture was the beneficiary of a rescue attempt after it was attacked by an eagle and left to drown in Departure Bay on the weekend. (Hilary Eastmure photo)

Nanaimo kayakers try their best to save turkey vulture attacked by eagles

Long-weekend paddle in Departure Bay turns into wildlife rescue attempt

A Nanaimo woman saw the beauty in the face of the beast when she plucked a turkey vulture from the waters of Departure Bay on the weekend.

Hilary Eastmure and her partner Greg Brown were kayaking around Saysutshun Newcastle Island on Monday when they saw eagles chasing a turkey vulture.

“We noticed two eagles were chasing something and we stopped to watch it as we were coming around the corner from [Newcastle Channel] into Departure Bay … we were watching this crazy chase and then the eagle grabbed its back and then just dove straight down into the water,” Eastmure said.

She said the eagle seemed to use the other bird as a “launch pad” to get up out of the water and fly away. Eastmure and Brown were only about 15 metres from where the birds had hit the water.

“I paddled over, thinking I was going to find a drowned crow or something and, as soon as I got close enough, I could see that bald head bobbing in the water, looking around, and I realized it was a turkey vulture,” she said. “I was just shocked to see it and there was no question in my mind, I just paddled over and he looked like he had a fighting chance and thought I’d be able to help him get out of the water.”

Eastmure used her paddle to lift the bird onto the bow of her kayak; its soaked wings hung heavily on either side of the craft as the bird lay gasping for air. Eastmure and Brown couldn’t tell if the vulture’s injuries were severe, but didn’t want to leave it to suffer on the island, so they called the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington for advice on how to transport the bird there.

“They … said if I could get it there that would probably be its best chance,” she said. “So, I tucked my sweater around it, because they said to put something over its eyes, and I tucked its wings in so they weren’t dragging in the water as we were paddling back.”

They paddled as fast as possible to the Nanaimo Yacht Club where they store their kayaks, loaded the injured vulture in their vehicle and rushed it to the wildlife recovery centre.

“I wrapped the turkey vulture in my blanket and put him in the back of the car on a life jacket, propped him up, made sure he could breathe and then we booked it to Errington,” Eastmure said. “I pep-talked hime the whole way. Told him he was going to be OK. Hang in there. You got this. You’re a tough V.”

The vulture responded with “little sad croaks” during the drive to the wildlife centre. The bird survived through Monday night and into Tuesday, but the eagle’s talons had inflicted too much damage and the vulture succumbed to its injuries by Wednesday morning.

“The injuries were way too severe,” said Megan Buemann, animal care technician. “It’s pretty sucky because it’s such a miraculous story of them picking him up and seeing the whole thing. He had such a wonderful rescue from these people … It’s unfortunate, but if he didn’t get picked up by them, he would have been either suffering or [the eagles’] dinner or a mix of the two.”

The bird, which Eastmure, not knowing its sex, had named Victor-Victoria, turned out to be an immature vulture.

“I just saw a sweet bird that really needed help,” she said.

Upon learning of the vulture’s death, Eastmure said because the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre relies on admission fees but has been closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, she will sponsor another vulture under care at the centre in Victor-Victoria’s memory.

READ ALSO: News Bulletin’s top 10 most-memorable animal stories of 2019


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NatureWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A young turkey vulture was the beneficiary of a rescue attempt after it was attacked by an eagle and left to drown in Departure Bay on the weekend. (Hilary Eastmure photo)

Previous story
Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor
Next story
Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

Just Posted

Campbell River School District prepares for partial, volunteer return to schools

Kindergarten to Grade 5 students can return for two days a week in June

North Island College announces blended approach to learning in the fall

School will use combination of digital and in-person strategies to offer courses

Quadra-to-Cortes ferry crew rescues occupants of swamped sailboat

Three people pulled out of the water

Building trash dumped on patio home driveway

Perpetrator then fled the scene

Campbell River sees 50 per cent reduction in April housing sales

‘Activity should pick up as the economy gradually re-opens,’ says BCREA chief economist

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Orphaned B.C. bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Nanaimo kayakers try their best to save turkey vulture attacked by eagles

Long-weekend paddle in Departure Bay turns into wildlife rescue attempt

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

Most Read