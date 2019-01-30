Top row, left to right: Tony Harris, B.C. Liberal Party; Justin Greenwood, B.C. Conservatives; Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. NDP; bottom row, left to right: Michele Ney, B.C. Green Party; Robin Richardson, Vancouver Island Party; Bill Walker, B.C. Libertarian Party. NEWS BULLETIN FILE PHOTO and PHOTOS SUBMITTED

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

Voters in Nanaimo cast ballots today in a byelection that could leave British Columbia’s legislature deadlocked and Premier John Horgan’s minority New Democrat government on shaky ground.

A Liberal win would give the party 43 seats, tying it with the 43 seats held by the NDP and Green party, which signed an agreement after the 2017 provincial election allowing the New Democrats to form a minority government.

READ ALSO: B.C. byelection tests NDP’s slim minority as provincial focus on Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Nanaimo byelection candidates condemn legislature staff expenses

Nanaimo traditionally votes NDP, but Liberal candidate Tony Harris has deep family roots in the Vancouver Island city and has been campaigning to bring economic development and infrastructure to the often neglected community.

Former New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson resigned her federal seat last year to run in the provincial byelection, saying she wants to ensure the policies of the former B.C. Liberal government do not return because they increased homelessness and the cost of housing in the city.

Green candidate Michele Ney, the daughter of longtime Nanaimo mayor Frank Ney, says she wants to help the city become a clean economy powerhouse.

The byelection was called when New Democrat Leonard Krog resigned last year after he was elected the city’s mayor.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man pulls gun on off-duty Vancouver Island police officer

Just Posted

Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River

‘A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,’ have been found at the man’s home

Campbell River man in custody after hammer attack in Willow Point

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Northern fur seal pup rescued by fish farm staff near Hardwicke Island

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

City of Campbell River approves its first pot shop

Application now goes back to the province for issuance of final license to operate

VIDEO: Departing hockey player plays the bagpipes for his Campbell River teammates

A Campbell River hockey player paid tribute to his fellow players before… Continue reading

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced in B.C. court

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

Man pulls gun on off-duty Vancouver Island police officer

Incident leads to seizure of ‘a very large quantity of firearms’

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women

The event is set for March 11-13 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Most Read