Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre has embarked on a fundraising campaign, seeking to raise $1 million for establishment of an independent urban Indigenous school. Pictured here, Tsawalk Learning Centre students at an Orange Shirt Day event in September. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre has embarked on a fundraising campaign, seeking to raise $1 million for establishment of an independent urban Indigenous school. Pictured here, Tsawalk Learning Centre students at an Orange Shirt Day event in September. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre looks to raise $1 million for urban Indigenous school

Centre says independent school would be first of its kind in B.C.

Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre seeks to raise $1 million to establish an independent school for urban Indigenous students, which it says would be the first of its kind in B.C.

Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre runs Nisaika Kum’tuks (Grade K-7) and Tsawalk (Grade 8-12) learning centres which are set to consolidate at the end of June, as per a B.C. Ministry of Education directive. According to a press release, the two were established in 2014 and 2016 respectively, to address needs of highly vulnerable and hard-to-engage Indigenous students in the area.

The two facilities have an open-door policy that sees staff available to students 365 days a year, the press release said, and the fear is that the merge could see students that have struggled in the past, experiencing difficulties transitioning to “a larger educational system due to a lack of Indigenous-centred support systems and year-round programming.”

The learning centres’ models have shown that Indigenous children and young adult learners can benefit from individualized programming and project-based curriculum and support services, the press release said.

The $1 million would go to support the development of a K-12 school program and the application process for a 2022 opening, the press release said, with money also being used for a school site.

Dogwood and adult Dogwood diplomas and Evergreen certificate programs would be offered, said the press release, adding that 11 students have earned adult Dogwood diplomas at Tsawalk and 12 students are “on track” to graduate this year.

The centres currently include eight teachers, three support workers, a “land-and-sea coordinator,” two Elders and various program supports from community partners, noted the release.

“[The] curriculum combines traditional teachings, culture, and academics, in addition to work experience and trades training,” noted the release.

More than 30 per cent of Tsawalk students are in or were in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development or a delegated aboriginal agency, the press release said.

People wishing to donate can do so here.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre acquires publishing house

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

EducationIndigenous peoples

Previous story
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

Just Posted

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre estimates that less than five per cent of mass-marketing fraud is ever reported.
Tips to avoid scams targeting seniors

In most cases, fraudsters impersonate an individual, business or agency seniors recognize and trust

On Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. there were 28 bald eagles perched on Argonaut Wharf and adjacent beach. Many eagles stayed throughout the day in the evening says Julie Gourdeau who took this picture. The birds were feasting on fish on the shore. Photo by Julie Gourdeau
Eagles gather on Argonaut Wharf for a free feast

On Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. there were 28 bald eagles… Continue reading

We Wai Kai Elder Umagalis (June Johnson) will be teaching about local Indigenous plants and their uses. Photo supplied by Museum at Campbell River
Museum at Campbell River showcasing Native Plants and medicine

Museum restarting in-person events

View inside BC Hydro's Discovery Centre.
BC Hydro Discovery Centre reopening

Public can once again visit displays on way to Elk Falls

Pat McKenna, Habitat VIN's executive director and Alli Epp, Comox Valley Community engagement manager in front of Design Therapy, one of almost 200 businesses contributing to Bid to Build. Karen McKinnon Photo.
‘#BidToBuild’ auction launching to support affordable housing

Auction builds on last year’s successful effort, with new twists

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre has embarked on a fundraising campaign, seeking to raise $1 million for establishment of an independent urban Indigenous school. Pictured here, Tsawalk Learning Centre students at an Orange Shirt Day event in September. (Submitted photo)
Nanaimo Aboriginal Centre looks to raise $1 million for urban Indigenous school

Centre says independent school would be first of its kind in B.C.

Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus students Ethan Reid, from left, Brenden Higgins, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink with RCMP officers Const. Nicoll and Const. Stancec. (Photo submitted)
RCMP thank 6 teens for helping prevent forest fire in Williams Lake

The students came across fire in a wooded area and used the water they had to try and extinguish the flames

There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Hiker fogged in on Golden Ears, spends 2 nights

Talon Helicopters, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring him home Monday

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada’s “broken child welfare system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation

2019 decision awarded $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed before 2006

Rick Ruppenthal of Saltair will host a 12-hour talk-a-thon Friday, June 18 over Facebook live. (Photo submitted)
Talk-a-thon to focus on men’s mental health issues

Island man spearheading a campaign to generate more conversation during fundraiser

Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-week-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

Most Read