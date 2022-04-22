Asad Behrawa recites the athaan, the call to prayer for Muslims, over a loudspeaker for the month of Ramadan in Edmonton on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A group representing Muslims in Canada is asking mosques in Edmonton to be on the lookout after mail containing a white powdery substance was delivered to two places of worship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Muslim group concerned after Edmonton mosques receive packages with powdery substance

Powder landed on the person’s hand and clothes, but it turned out to be harmless

A group representing Muslims in Canada is asking mosques in Edmonton to be on the lookout after mail containing a white powdery substance was delivered to two places of worship.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says in the news release the first delivery was reported to police last week after an employee of a mosque in the city’s southeast opened a package and white powder burst out.

The powder landed on the person’s hand and clothes, but it turned out to be harmless.

Police say another mosque in southwest Edmonton has reported it received a similar package with the same substance.

A police spokesperson says in a statement that the hate crime and violent extremism unit is investigating.

The council says while Muslim community members shouldn’t panic, they should immediately report any suspicious package to police.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Muslim

Previous story
VIDEO: Lower Mainland train-truck crash kills one
Next story
Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet

Just Posted

Denver’s Brett Stapley holds the trophy after Denver defeated Minnesota State in the NCAA men’s Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Campbell River hockey player helps team clinch record tying 9th NCAA championship

Part of one of the fraudulent Frontier Series $100 notes. Upon quick examination it’s easy to see that no hologram pictures exist as it is merely tape over tin foil. Campbell River RCMP photo
Counterfeiters taking advantage of untrained store clerks on Central Vancouver Island, RCMP say

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Fill a police cruiser to help support Campbell River mothers in need

Cameron found this little green frog, buried under a pile of garbage. It had made its home there, and Cameron knew that this wasn’t a healthy place for a tree frog to live. She then took the little frog and built a new, safer, home, made from nature’s own building materials and cleaned up all of the garbage. Photo contributed
Cameron and the tree frog – a story about protecting wildlife from garbage