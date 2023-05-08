Museum at Campbell River’s boat tours help explore coastal history

Program combines the adventure of marine touring, with the addition of a history guide

Passengers enjoying a lunch stop at Blind Channel Resort on the History Boat Tour to Thurlow Islands. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

With summer just around the corner, the Museum at Campbell River and Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours are partnering to offer boat tours exploring the history of the Discovery Islands.

The “History on the Water” boat tours combines the adventure of marine touring, with the addition of a history guide. The Discovery Islands has an extensive portfolio of historic stories with tales of hardship, perseverance, innovation, and economic ruin. There are many tales of settlers who came from afar to try and make a better life for themselves here on the coast.

“People from both this region and from afar just love these tours because they get to see the places that populate local legends,” says Ken Blackburn, Programs Manager for the Museum at Campbell River. “By hearing the stories of this region from the water, passengers really get a sense of the substantial challenges people living on the coast experienced.”

Passengers will ride in comfort aboard the covered boat operated by Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure tours.

”The boat offers indoor and outdoor seating and is quite comfortable, including an onboard bathroom,” said Blackburn.

Each tour combines a Museum History guide to point out key locations amongst the Islands, alongside a Naturalist from Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventures to point out wildlife.

This year, tours start with a Circumnavigation of Quadra Island on May 21 and go every Sunday to September 3 with destinations to Redonda Islands, Desolation Sound, Thurlow Islands with a meal stop at Blind Channel Resort, Sonora Island with a meal stop at Dent Island Lodge and a circumnavigation around Cortes.

Museum boat tours are open for registration. For more information or to register go to crmuseum.ca/programs/boat-tours or call the Museum at 250-287-3103.

