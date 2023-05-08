Passengers enjoying a lunch stop at Blind Channel Resort on the History Boat Tour to Thurlow Islands. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

Passengers enjoying a lunch stop at Blind Channel Resort on the History Boat Tour to Thurlow Islands. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River

Museum at Campbell River’s boat tours help explore coastal history

Program combines the adventure of marine touring, with the addition of a history guide

With summer just around the corner, the Museum at Campbell River and Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours are partnering to offer boat tours exploring the history of the Discovery Islands.

The “History on the Water” boat tours combines the adventure of marine touring, with the addition of a history guide. The Discovery Islands has an extensive portfolio of historic stories with tales of hardship, perseverance, innovation, and economic ruin. There are many tales of settlers who came from afar to try and make a better life for themselves here on the coast.

“People from both this region and from afar just love these tours because they get to see the places that populate local legends,” says Ken Blackburn, Programs Manager for the Museum at Campbell River. “By hearing the stories of this region from the water, passengers really get a sense of the substantial challenges people living on the coast experienced.”

Passengers will ride in comfort aboard the covered boat operated by Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure tours.

”The boat offers indoor and outdoor seating and is quite comfortable, including an onboard bathroom,” said Blackburn.

Each tour combines a Museum History guide to point out key locations amongst the Islands, alongside a Naturalist from Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventures to point out wildlife.

This year, tours start with a Circumnavigation of Quadra Island on May 21 and go every Sunday to September 3 with destinations to Redonda Islands, Desolation Sound, Thurlow Islands with a meal stop at Blind Channel Resort, Sonora Island with a meal stop at Dent Island Lodge and a circumnavigation around Cortes.

Museum boat tours are open for registration. For more information or to register go to crmuseum.ca/programs/boat-tours or call the Museum at 250-287-3103.

RELATED: Museum at Campbell River first stop for Sacred Journeys exhibit

A new season of Historic Boat tours with the Museum at Campbell River


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Museum

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-CEO of BC Housing called out for conflict of interest involving wife: report
Next story
Used sea cans transformed into studio apartments to combat Island homelessness

Just Posted

Quadra RCMP are searching for an alleged boat thief, who, in a twist resembling Cinderella, left their shoe behind. Photo Courtesy Quadra Island RCMP
Something only seen in fairy tales, sort of: Quadra Island Report May 01-07

Passengers enjoying a lunch stop at Blind Channel Resort on the History Boat Tour to Thurlow Islands. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River
Museum at Campbell River’s boat tours help explore coastal history

Workplace Language and Culture students with one of the facilitators during a class that takes place at the Immigrant Welcome Centre office three evenings a week. Photo courtesy Immigrant Welcome Centre
North Island newcomers get free workplace-oriented language and culture training

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Paramedic shortages still plagues Quadra Island, but remedies may be in the works

Pop-up banner image