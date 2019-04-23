(File photo)

Murder trial prosecutors say U.S woman ‘flew into rage’ after seeing porn on TV bill

Defence attorney says she viewed pornography as a ‘personal affront’

Prosecutors told jurors that an Arkansas woman “flew into a rage” and fatally shot her 65-year-old husband after seeing a satellite television bill that showed a pornography channel had been added.

Testimony continues Tuesday in the capital murder trial for 69-year-old Patricia Hill. She’s accused of killing her husband, Frank Hill, last July at their Pine Bluff home, about 40 miles (65 kilometres) southeast of Little Rock.

According to the Pine Bluff Commercial , deputy prosecutor Holden Raines told jurors Monday that Patricia Hill had previously cancelled the pornography channel but that she shot her husband twice after seeing a bill that showed the channel had been added again.

Defence attorney Bill James says doctors will testify to Patricia Hill’s mental state and that she viewed pornography as a “personal affront.”

The Associated Press

