BC Ferries vessels at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal last week. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Multiple sailing waits expected on ferries on B.C. Day long weekend

BC Ferries suggests reservations, travelling at night, taking alternate routes

Sailing waits on the long weekend are a sign that travel in B.C. is starting to get back to normal during the pandemic.

BC Ferries issued a press release Tuesday, July 28, offering tips for travellers on the coast this coming B.C. Day long weekend.

The ferry corporation says reservations are strongly recommended, as “customers without a booking should expect sailing waits.” The release says customers without reservations on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route and the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route should expect “multiple sailing waits.”

BC Ferries suggests trying for late-night sailings between Nanaimo and West Van, and late-night or early-morning sailings leaving Gibsons.

The release notes that Thursday and Friday afternoons, Saturday mornings, Monday all day and Tuesday morning tend to be the busiest travel times.

“At these times, to avoid or limit sailing waits, customers considering travelling without a booking or as a foot passenger on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route should consider an alternate route, such as Tsawwassen-Duke Point or Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay,” the release notes. “The Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route may reach passenger capacity at popular travel times.”

BC Ferries asks that passengers remain in their vehicles if possible during transit. All passengers must have a mask with them to wear at terminals and on board the vessels if they opt not to remain in their vehicles.

Limited food services will be available on select routes; customers are asked to take food back to vehicles or to an outside deck as cafeteria seating will be limited.

Two metres of physical distance from others should be maintained. The press release adds that BC Ferries will not tolerate any abuse directed at its employees.

“The company takes this issue very seriously and reminds customers to continue to heed Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice to be kind, be calm and be safe. Vessel and terminal staff are working hard to adjust to changing circumstances and to implement protocols and procedures that keep everyone safe and healthy,” the release notes.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

