Multiple patients involved in Quadra Island motor vehicle incident

Quadra Island Fire Department, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance are currently on scene at a major motor vehicle incident on Quadra Island, according to Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty, who says Campbell River crews were not dispached to the incident.

Multiple patients are involved in the incident, but there are no details available at this time regarding the extent of their injuries.

BC Ferries has issued a travel advisory warning travelers on the route to expect delays due to the ambulance service needing to transport at least one of the patients.

This story is evolving and will be updated as the Mirror learns new information.

