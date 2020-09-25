Multiple incidents of bear-spraying investigated

Police are investigating multiple incidents of people being bear sprayed on Sept. 24.

The first incident occurred near Petersen and Willis roads at approximately 8 p.m. and one male has been arrested in regards to that incident.

“Early indications are that the incidents may be interrelated, but it is too early to confirm that,” Const. Maury Tyre, Campbell River RCMP Media Relations Officer. “The police investigations have been hampered by the willingness of the parties involved to fully co-operate with the investigation.”

If you have information regarding these or any other incidents, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Man set on fire update

RELATED: Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Investigators continue to track down leads in regards to this case as the young man continues his recovery.

“Every lead is being tracked down and investigated to it’s fullest extent, but there continues to be valuable investigative time spent tracking down information that has been originally generated on social media and people now believe as fact,” Const. Tyree says. “Despite warnings to the public to avoid rumour and conjecture on social media about the case, stories continue to become bigger and bigger.

“It’s like the telephone game you can play as a kid. Somebody whispers into someone’s ear, that they have a sandwich and after it goes through 5 people, the story is about a Gremlin baking bread. The only consistency is there’s bread in both stories.”

Police are reminding the public to not engage in the rumour mill and to call if they have any legitimate information regarding the investigation.

Campbell River RCMP week in review

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 365 files Sept. – 24. For the same period in 2019, The local RCMP responded to 355 files.

“File numbers seem to be remaining relatively consistent with 2019 which was an extremely busy year for the Campbell River RCMP, ” said Const. Tyre. “Many of the files we continue to deal with are relatively minor disturbances that can be dealt with very quickly. However, we have been receiving many files that are extremely time-consuming and labour intensive that can pull the investigators in several different directions at once, especially when investigators continue to take in new files daily.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gold River council raises concerns about Highway 28 with transport minister
Next story
Trudeau stresses vigilance, announces vaccine pact as COVID-19 cases reach 150,000

Just Posted

Multiple incidents of bear-spraying investigated

Police are investigating multiple incidents of people being bear sprayed on Sept.… Continue reading

Vancouver Island couple’s sheep farm dream disrupted by high lumber price

The solar powered farm project in Sayward will be set back by three years if the lumber price continues to remain high

Lumber hitting record-high prices as supply lags behind demand

B.C.’s forest industry hasn’t been able to keep pace with the COVID-19 building boom

Police seeking whereabouts of 15-year-old Campbell River girl

Kali Pohlman was last seen near the 200 block of Evergreen Road in Campbell River

Gold River council raises concerns about Highway 28 with transport minister

Additionally, council has also asked ministry to look into increased traffic and parking needs due to tourism

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberals reach deal with NDP on COVID-19 aid bill, likely averting election

NDP and the Liberals have reached an agreement on COVID-19 sick-leave

Money laundering inquiry delayed over of B.C. election: commissioner

Austin Cullen says the hearings will start again on Oct. 26

2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust

Eight people are facing 33 charges in what police have dubbed Project Incumbent

Most Read