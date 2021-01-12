UPDATE: Three people seriously injured in crash on the Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo

Four people taken to hospital after collision involving transport truck at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday

Three people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck this morning on the Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo.

Traffic is closed in both directions on the highway after the collision, involving a pickup, minivan and a B-train transport at about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 12. The transport truck was on fire when crews arrived at the scene.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the accident occurred one kilometre east of the Trans Canada Highway intersection. Police say their preliminary investigation suggests a westbound van crossed over the centre line and collided with an eastbound semi-trailer truck, causing the truck to go off the roadway. A westbound pickup then collided with the van.

The driver of the pickup sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Victoria. The passenger of the minivan, who was thrown from the vehicle, and the driver of the transport truck both sustained serious injuries, as well, and were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. The driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries and was also taken to NRGH.

The release advised that both east- and westbound lanes were closed “for the foreseeable future” and motorists were advised to choose alternate routes. Drive B.C. posted on social media that the highway is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. and noted that a detour route is available via Maughan Road.

RCMP are asking if any drivers at the scene have dashcam or cellphone video they can provide to investigators. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 1374.

