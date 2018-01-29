Mudslide cuts through Campbell River’s popular Canyon View Trail

A mudslide cut a swath through the Canyon View Trail west of the pumphouse overnight Sunday or Monday morning. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Hikers heading out for their morning walk on the Canyon View trail got a surprise Monday morning.

An estimated 20-foot wide swath was cut through the trail by a mudslide sometime Sunday or overnight into Monday morning. The Campbell River Mirror received a tip from a regular Canyon View Trail walker saying it wasn’t there Sunday on his walk but was Monday morning.

Sunday/Monday’s slide has halted hikers heading west past the pump station on the north shore part of the trail as it begins to climb towards the canyon bridge.

The Canyon View Trail is a popular walking and jogging trail that circumnavigates the Campbell River from the south shore, west towards and behind the old John Hart Generating Station, across the Elk Falls Canyon via a bridge and then east along the north shore of the river. The route experiences frequent closures these days due to work on the $1 billion John Hart Generating Station replacement project currently underway.