Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice

(Facebook/jr. Dryndo

Highway 1 is closed after a mudslide covered both lanes at approximately 8:30 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 10.

The highway was hit by several flash floods which triggered the erosion.

The mudslide has blocked the highway between Junction Hwy 12 and Junction Hwy 8 for 35.6 km , from Spences Bridge to Lytton.

Drive BC has listed the event as major.

Detours are not available at this time.

Heavy rain south of Spences Bridge caused the flooding and mudslide.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Rosswood fire has moved away from structures

Just Posted

A truck got high-centred on the median north of the Willis Road and Highway 19 intersection in Campbell River mid-morning Wednesday, Aug. 10. Photo contributed
Truck gets high-centred on Highway 19 median in Campbell River

Cars line up on Quadra Island for the ferry after multiple cancellations on Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy Noah Lucas
Campbell River, Quadra Island ferry operating in shuttle mode after morning sailings cancelled

The emergency weather shelter was previously run at 690 Evergreen Road. However, because of limited space and staffing, the Coalition to End Homelessness is hoping to find a larger and more accessible space for this year. Photo courtesy Sue Moen
Campbell River has everything it needs for an extreme weather shelter except staff

The cable will be routed around Vancouver Island. Currently construction is underway near Campbell River. Photo courtesy Connected Coast
Connected Coast landing site under construction at Stories Beach