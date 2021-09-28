Muchalat Lake closure pushed back one month to find solution

Discussion to be had between Village of Gold River, SRD and province

Campers have another month to camp at the Muchalat Lake recreation site, as local governments are working with the province to find a way to keep the site open year round.

The site, 23 minutes north of Gold River, was originally supposed to be closed on Sept. 7, but that date was extended to Oct. 4 when residents asked district recreation officer Graham Cameron to reconsider the closure. Gold River mayor Brad Unger told the Mirror in early September that the reason for the closure was “continued damage and mistreatment of property.”

Now the Village of Gold River will be working with the Strathcona Regional District, any user groups of the site and Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. to “find a solution to permit the site to remain open for the winter season,” says the village website.

The site will be allowed to stay open until Nov. 1 to allow for the discussion.

“We encourage any user group that is willing to be part of the solution to contact the Village office at info@goldriver.ca or 250-283-2202,” says the post on the village website.

